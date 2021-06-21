On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monitoring cyberspace activity in space

When you think of space, you don’t think of it as the frontline of cyber war, but that’s not the case. Many important aspects of U.S. critical infrastructure are controlled from space, and could be vulnerable to cyber attacks from malicious hackers. To help prevent that, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has formed a Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group. It will be a mix of government and industry members that will develop strategies to minimize risks to space systems. To learn more, I spoke with Jim Platt, the chief of Strategic Defense Initiatives at the Department of Homeland Security.

