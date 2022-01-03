On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Could NASA be going in a different direction with its space initiatives?

Eric White
January 3, 2022 4:19 pm
Could NASA be doing more to protect us from asteroids? Should it bring the Space Shuttle back? Questions like these are being asked by the folks at the Concerned American Aerospace Engineers. While certainly budget concerns and changing political dynamics do play a role in these policy measures, there are some who think NASA needs a plan B. To find out what that could look like, I spoke to Don Nelson, who himself is a retired NASA engineer and currently the coordinator for the Concerned American Aerospace Engineers.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

