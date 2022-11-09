On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
US space defense is going to need military and academic efforts

Eric White
November 9, 2022 12:33 pm
We begin today with the new age space race. Not so much with Russia anymore but another Asian near-peer competitor, China. As usual, the government is very interested in looking to academia to help keep pace and recently, the University of Arizona became the U.S. Space Command’s (USSPACECOM) first Academic Engagement Enterprise Center partner to help train the future workforce and increase research and innovation related to space and national security to ensure the future vitality of U.S. space operations. To learn more about what that means, the Space Hour talked to Vishnu Reddy, associate professor and co-leader of the university’s Space Domain Awareness Lab.

 

 

