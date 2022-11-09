On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
The Space Hour

What does it take to be a NASA flight director these days?

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
November 9, 2022 11:54 am
< a min read
      

Over the summer, NASA announced its latest class of flight directors to oversee operations of the International Space Station, commercial crew and Artemis missions to the Moon. I wanted to know more about these new recruits and also how the job has evolved over the years and I found the perfect person for that. Zeb Scoville has been a flight director at NASA for nearly a decade and the Space Hour had a chance to...

READ MORE

Over the summer, NASA announced its latest class of flight directors to oversee operations of the International Space Station, commercial crew and Artemis missions to the Moon. I wanted to know more about these new recruits and also how the job has evolved over the years and I found the perfect person for that. Zeb Scoville has been a flight director at NASA for nearly a decade and the Space Hour had a chance to ask him about these very topics.

 

      
Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Topics
All News Flight Director Management NASA Radio Interviews The Space Hour Workforce Zeb Scoville

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories