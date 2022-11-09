What does it take to be a NASA flight director these days?

Over the summer, NASA announced its latest class of flight directors to oversee operations of the International Space Station, commercial crew and Artemis missions to the Moon. I wanted to know more about these new recruits and also how the job has evolved over the years and I found the perfect person for that. Zeb Scoville has been a flight director at NASA for nearly a decade and the Space Hour had a chance to... READ MORE

Over the summer, NASA announced its latest class of flight directors to oversee operations of the International Space Station, commercial crew and Artemis missions to the Moon. I wanted to know more about these new recruits and also how the job has evolved over the years and I found the perfect person for that. Zeb Scoville has been a flight director at NASA for nearly a decade and the Space Hour had a chance to ask him about these very topics.