Finding the lesser-known but just as needed workers for the space industry

With the rapid growth of the space industry comes the ever increasing need for workers in many trades to actually get things off the ground. Not even talking about the scientists behind these massive projects, but what about the welders and other technical occupations that are needed. Two industry organizations have recently announced a new initiative to help with that. The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) have... READ MORE

With the rapid growth of the space industry comes the ever increasing need for workers in many trades to actually get things off the ground. Not even talking about the scientists behind these massive projects, but what about the welders and other technical occupations that are needed. Two industry organizations have recently announced a new initiative to help with that. The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) have agreed to work together to get more people to join the space industry. To find out the how and why, the Space Hour welcomed back Dan Dumbacher, who is the executive director of AIAA.