Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Stratford University's Tech Talk
 
...
Tech Talk Radio

Conference calls and computer graphics – October 27, 2018

October 29, 2018 7:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       


Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. How to set up a conference call on your iPhone. And we meet the father of computer graphics.

Related Topics
All News Analysis computer graphics conference call Federal Insights iPhone Jim Russ Richard Shurtz Stratford University Stratford University's Tech Talk Tech Talk Radio Technology

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president