Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Stratford University's Tech Talk
 
...
Tech Talk Radio

The dark web and remote communication – November 10, 2018

November 12, 2018 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       


Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. Don’t waste your money on “dark web scans” that promise to search the dark web for your personal information to see if criminals are selling it. And we meet a man who used radio and wi-fi to connect some of the remotest communities in Alaska.

Related Topics
Alaska All News Analysis dark web dark web scans Federal Insights Jim Russ radio Richard Shurtz Stratford University Stratford University's Tech Talk Tech Talk Radio Technology wifi

Tech Talk Radio

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation