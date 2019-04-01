Listen Live Sports

Digital cable solutions – March 30, 2019

April 1, 2019 11:15 am
 
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. When it comes to modern digital cables, like HDMI and USB, a cheap cable will work just as well, so do not waste your money Also, meet the founder of Viber, a VoIP application for smartphones.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

