Using 3D simulations to train first responders

May 26, 2020 3:21 pm
 
Commercial pilots have long used simulators, a form of augmented reality, to make their mistakes where no one gets hurt. Now, under the auspices of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a coalition of organizations is posing a grant challenge to develop augmented reality for first responders. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Scott Ledgerwood, UI-UX lead in the public safety communications research division, and Alison Kahn, an electronics engineer in the advanced communications research group.

Read more here.

