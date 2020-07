Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The ban on federal contractor use of certain Chinese made equipment is getting to be something of a nightmare. The ban starts in less than a month. The rule for how to facilitate the ban is barely out from the Federal Acquisition Regulation Council. With analysis, Miller and Chevalier partner Jason Workmaster joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.