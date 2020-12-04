On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Can a national lab forecast traffic jams to prevent them in future?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 4, 2020 7:29 am
It didn’t take long after the advent of the automobile for traffic jams to become a dismal feature of modern life. Now researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory are working to discover a way to model and forecast traffic so it can be mitigated by re-routing. With more on this project, Argonne computer science leader Prasanna Balaprakash joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

