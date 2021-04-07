On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Federal astronomers now determining where fast radio bursts come from

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 7, 2021 10:14 am
They’re out there in the universe – bursts of radio energy coming from distant galaxies. These fast radio bursts (FRBs) were first identified a few years ago. Now, thanks in large measure to the work of Matthew Kerr, we know exactly where in the cosmos at least some of these FRBs originate. Kerr is a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin  for more details.

