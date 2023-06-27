On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Tom Temin

In case you missed it, photo gallery from Tom Temin’s 4th annual Motorcycle Ride for Charity

Derace Lauderdale
June 27, 2023 1:27 pm
< a min read
      
      
Derace Lauderdale

Derace Lauderdale is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary

Fed Photo of the Day

ACE: KC-135 fuels a B-52

Daily photos of things happening in and around the federal government.