In case you missed it, photo gallery from Tom Temin’s 4th annual Motorcycle Ride for Charity

Riders gather at District Harley Davidson in Gaithersburg, Maryland, before embarking on Federal News Network’s 4th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Charity. From left, organizer and Federal Drive Host Tom Temin, Danno Svaranowic of GSA, Allen Hill of the FCC, Walter Dandridge of ATF, Marc Thompson of Arcfield, Kevin Stanfield of Federal News Network, Tom Miner of Rockville. (Photo by Diane Mohns, District H-D)