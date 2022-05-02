April’s TSP performance goes down almost across the board

Performance among the Thrift Savings Plan’s stock funds was mostly down last month and the Lifecycle funds dropped, too, following slight gains in February.

Compared to a year ago, all funds posted lower returns except the G fund, according to monthly returns released by the TSP on Monday. The government securities investment G fund, which had a return of 0.13% for April 2021, had a 0.20% return in April 2022.

The G fund continues its streak of modest, yet consistent month-over-month growth that has been happening for at least 55 months — the earliest data Federal News Network has recorded.

The common stock index C fund had the biggest drop in April. It finished last month with a return of -8.72% compared to 3.72% in March. However, it is the only fund aside from the G fund that remains in the black over the last year, posting 12-month gains of 0.21%.

Lifecycle funds finished in the red last month after finishing entirely in the black for March. The biggest monthly losses were in the L 2055 and L 2060 funds, which both fell from 1.88% in March to -8.11% last month.



Year over year, all Lifecycle funds were down in March.