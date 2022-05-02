On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP

April’s TSP performance goes down almost across the board

Robert O'Shaughnessy
May 2, 2022 3:43 pm
1 min read
      

Performance among the Thrift Savings Plan’s stock funds was mostly down last month and the Lifecycle funds dropped, too, following slight gains in February.

Compared to a year ago, all funds posted lower returns except the G fund, according to monthly returns released by the TSP on Monday. The government securities investment G fund, which had a return of 0.13% for April 2021, had a 0.20% return in April 2022.

The G fund continues its streak of modest, yet consistent month-over-month growth that has been happening for at least 55 months — the earliest data Federal News Network has recorded.

The common stock index C fund had the biggest drop in April. It finished last month with a return of -8.72% compared to 3.72% in March. However, it is the only fund aside from the G fund that remains in the black over the last year, posting 12-month gains of 0.21%.

Lifecycle funds finished in the red last month after finishing entirely in the black for March. The biggest monthly losses were in the L 2055 and L 2060 funds, which both fell from 1.88% in March to -8.11% last month.

Year over year, all Lifecycle funds were down in March.

 

Thrift Savings Plan — April 2022 Returns
Fund April Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.20% 0.65% 1.63%
F fund -3.75% -9.33% -8.31%
C fund -8.72% -12.91% 0.21%
S fund -10.57% -18.83% -18.75%
I fund -6.39% -12.73% -8.87%
L Income -2.04% -3.32% -0.46%
L 2025 -3.59% -6.04% -1.57%
L 2030 -5.12% -8.58% -3.10%
L 2035 -5.63% -9.48% -3.64%
L 2040 -6.12% -10.33% -4.15%
L 2045 -6.56% -11.10% -4.66%
L 2050 -6.97% -11.80% -5.08%
L 2055 -8.11% -13.56% -5.82%
L 2060 -8.11% -13.56% -5.82%
L 2065 -8.11% -13.57% -5.83%

