S fund posts negative returns in April; all other TSP funds in the black

For the second month in a row, every TSP fund except the small cap stock index S fund posted positive returns. The S fund came in at -2.18% in April, with share prices dropping from $64.96 to $63.71. That also leaves it as one of only two funds to post negative returns across the last 12 months — -5.94% — though it’s still up overall in 2023, with a year-to-date return of 3.54%. The other... READ MORE

For the second month in a row, every TSP fund except the small cap stock index S fund posted positive returns. The S fund came in at -2.18% in April, with share prices dropping from $64.96 to $63.71. That also leaves it as one of only two funds to post negative returns across the last 12 months — -5.94% — though it’s still up overall in 2023, with a year-to-date return of 3.54%.

The other fund with negative year-to-date returns is the fixed income index F Fund. However, two months of positive returns have almost brought it into the black — it currently sits at -0.25% over the last 12 months. But April was its second month of positive returns, posting 0.60%, bringing its year-to-date up to 3.76%.

The international stock index I fund posted the highest returns in April, albeit with a rather modest 2.87% return. That also leaves it with the highest returns over the last 12 months — 10.19% — and the highest in 2023 so far, at 11.74%.

Meanwhile, the ever-dependable government securities investment G fund plays the tortoise to the I fund’s hare, plodding along steadily with 0.30% returns in April, bringing its total returns in 2023 so far up to 1.26%. That’s just over one-third of its total performance over the last 12 months, at 3.62%.

The common stock index C fund had the highest share price at the end of the month, at $64.30 per share. Thanks to a 1.56% return in April, it’s up 9.16% in 2023 so far.

The Lifestyle income funds all showed positive returns in April as well, lifting them out of the red over the last 12 months.