S fund posts negative returns in April; all other TSP funds in the black

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
May 1, 2023 2:38 pm
1 min read
      

For the second month in a row, every TSP fund except the small cap stock index S fund posted positive returns. The S fund came in at -2.18% in April, with share prices dropping from $64.96 to $63.71. That also leaves it as one of only two funds to post negative returns across the last 12 months — -5.94% — though it’s still up overall in 2023, with a year-to-date return of 3.54%.

The other fund with negative year-to-date returns is the fixed income index F Fund. However, two months of positive returns have almost brought it into the black — it currently sits at -0.25% over the last 12 months. But April was its second month of positive returns, posting 0.60%, bringing its year-to-date up to 3.76%.

The international stock index I fund posted the highest returns in April, albeit with a rather modest 2.87% return. That also leaves it with the highest returns over the last 12 months — 10.19% — and the highest in 2023 so far, at 11.74%.

Meanwhile, the ever-dependable government securities investment G fund plays the tortoise to the I fund’s hare, plodding along steadily with 0.30% returns in April, bringing its total returns in 2023 so far up to 1.26%. That’s just over one-third of its total performance over the last 12 months, at 3.62%.

The common stock index C fund had the highest share price at the end of the month, at $64.30 per share. Thanks to a 1.56% return in April, it’s up 9.16% in 2023 so far.

The Lifestyle income funds all showed positive returns in April as well, lifting them out of the red over the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — April 2023 Returns
Fund April Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.30% 1.26% 3.62%
F fund 0.60% 3.76% -0.25%
C fund 1.56% 9.16% 2.62%
S fund -2.18% 3.54% -5.94%
I fund 2.87% 11.74% 10.19%
L Income 0.63% 3.41% 4.08%
L 2025 0.79% 4.54% 3.77%
L 2030 1.07% 6.31% 4.29%
L 2035 1.13% 6.80% 4.24%
L 2040 1.20% 7.27% 4.20%
L 2045 1.25% 7.68% 4.13%
L 2050 1.31% 8.07% 4.08%
L 2055 1.46% 9.27% 4.16%
L 2060 1.48% 9.27% 4.15%
L 2065 1.48% 9.27% 4.15%

 

      
Daisy Thornton

Daisy Thornton is a digital editor at Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. She is also the commentary editor; email her your letters to the editor and pitches for contributed bylines.

 

Follow @dthorntonWFED

