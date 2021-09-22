AFGE brings VA back to court over collective bargaining grievance

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Labor relations at the Department of Veterans Affairs soured a bit during the Trump administration. And they haven’t gotten any better with Joe Biden in the White House. That’s according to the VA council of the American Federation of Government Employees. It’s back in court to try and get VA to the bargaining table. Union attorney Ibidun Roberts joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update.