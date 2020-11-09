On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Veterans Affairs

VA aims to help veterans seeking a career in high technology

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 9, 2020 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A new GI Bill offering from the Department of Veterans Affairs aims to help veterans seeking a career in high technology. Those eligible can get matched up with nearby training providers. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the executive director of the education service, Charmain Bogue.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Charmain Bogue Federal Drive GI Bill Technology Tom Temin Veterans Affairs

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth