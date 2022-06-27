Twelve senators reject VA’s plans to reshape health care real-estate under AIR Commission

A bipartisan group of dozen senators is rejecting the Department of Veterans Affairs’ plan to close or overhaul hospitals and medical facilities that no longer meet the health care needs of veterans. The senators, half of which serve on the Senate VA Committee, said in a statement Monday that they would not proceed with nominees to serve on the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission. The commission, under the 2018 MISSION Act, is supposed to... READ MORE

A bipartisan group of dozen senators is rejecting the Department of Veterans Affairs’ plan to close or overhaul hospitals and medical facilities that no longer meet the health care needs of veterans.

The senators, half of which serve on the Senate VA Committee, said in a statement Monday that they would not proceed with nominees to serve on the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.

The commission, under the 2018 MISSION Act, is supposed to review the VA’s recommendations released in March on how it expects to right-size its real-estate portfolio of medical facilities across the country.

“As senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans. We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward,” the senators said.

President Joe Biden submitted the names of 10 nominees to serve on the AIR Commission, but the Senate has yet to act on any of those nominees. If confirmed, commissioners would review VA’s plans and issue their own recommendations to the White House.

President Joe Biden, under this timeline, has until Feb. 15, 2023, to approve the AIR Commission’s final recommendations.

If he doesn’t submit his approval to Congress before March 30, 2023, the process for modernizing and realigning VA’s facilities under the MISSION Act ends.

Without the Senate’s confirmation of the nominees, the commission will not be established, and the process to right-size VA real estate under the VA MISSION Act will not move forward.

The AIR Commission process received criticism before the VA even issued its recommendations.

The American Federation of Government Employees has held several rallies protesting the planned closure of VA medical facilities across the country.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley, an Army veteran, said senators’ rejection of the AIR Commission plan “is a major victory for veterans, military families, the American health care system, VA employees, and all those who rely on the VA,”

“This closure commission was a bad idea from the start. Automatic, mass closures of VA facilities would deny veterans the comprehensive, quality care that our nation owes to those who have defended our country – an obligation first recognized by President Abraham Lincoln,” Kelley said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) opposes the closure of two VA medical centers in Manhattan and Brooklyn. House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) also opposes plans to close the VAMC in Manhattan.

The 12 senators, in their statement, said the AIR Commission “is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure.”

“Together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st-century facilities — now and into the future,” they added.

The VA, under its plan, is looking to close approximately three dozen VA medical centers (VAMCs) but would replace about half of them with new construction. The VA would permanently close the other half, and would shift veteran care to local VA inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Meanwhile, the VA proposes building VAMCs in new areas. The plan calls for a net reduction of three VAMCs, bringing the total from 171 to 168.

While the total number of outpatient points of care would also decrease under this plan, the VA states the relocation and expansion of facilities and services will increase veterans’ overall access to VA care.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough told reporters last week that its recommendations are focused on providing veterans with modern facilities that would improve the quality of care they receive.

“I define the entire project that the commission is designed around to be modernization. We are bound and determined to do right by our veterans, and that means upgrading our physical infrastructure. And so we will not be deterred from that,” McDonough said.

But if the AIR Commission process doesn’t move forward, the MISSION Act still requires the VA to conduct four-year reviews of its real-estate needs in each of its regional health care markets.

McDonough said the VA would be on the verge of starting the next quadrennial review soon.

The following senators joined the statement rejecting the AIR Commission process: