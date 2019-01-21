How the technology industry is changing its culture

Technology, particularly the internet, has dramatically changed our economy and, in many ways, is now the largest and most influential part of it. Beyond that, it’s also the main avenue by which the average person experiences and participates in culture at large. What started out as small groups of people largely pursuing computers and software as a hobby has quickly become a mature industry, and it’s unclear how the in-group culture that brought computer technology to the forefront can mesh with the world at large.

Also unclear is how these companies are managing the apparent conflict between the ideology of “hacker” and “open-source” cultures with their extremely large stock values, and their hold on the personal data of millions of people. Most importantly: what is our government likely to do as this conflict plays out? On this week’s What’s Working in Washington EXTRA episode, we speak with three experts who might be able to help answer some of these questions.

Mark Walsh is a serial entrepreneur and investor who had a large hand in the creation of many internet and media businesses, including AOL, HBO, and other household names.

Ally Schweitzer is reporter on business and development at WAMU 88.5, and someone who follows and reports on the development of technology policy and regulations in the federal government, as well as society more broadly.

Finally, Stewart Verdery is the CEO of Monument Policy Group. Verdery has served in high-ranking government positions in both the Executive Branch and in Congress, and acted as a senior adviser to leaders at some of the world’s best-known corporate brands, where he provides insight into policy and regulation on many emerging areas, including technology.

