Meet the 2018 Sammies winners

The Partnership for Public Service announced the winners of the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals on Tuesday, October 2. The Sammies awards honor federal employees and their efforts to improve the lives, experiences and interactions with government of American citizens.
