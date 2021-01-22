You’re running the show, Biden tells feds

“We’re a team,” was the opening message President Joe Biden had for federal employees.
The newly minted commander-in-chief offered up hope to civil servants as the administration kicks off a new era of federal agency leadership.
“I’m thinking of you and I have the utmost trust in your capabilities. I’ll be president for all Americans, just as you are civil servants for all Americans. And together, together, we’ll lead with core values that have guided me throughout my career in public service, as I imagine they have guided you in your careers,” Biden said.
