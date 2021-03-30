Trending:
What women in the government are hoping for in the coming year

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
March 30, 2021 2:06 pm
The beginning of the end of the pandemic might be in sight, but there’s no clear signs of where federal employees will be working in the future, or when they’ll be working there. In some ways, the long telecommute has been difficult for women. For a temperature check and look ahead, the legislative representative for Federally Employed Women, or FEW, Tonya Saunders, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

