Following NAPA study, OPM details broad plans to chart new course for the agency

The Office of Personnel Management has a broad plan to reinvigorate the agency and implement a lengthy series of recommendations from the National Academy of Public Administration, which made the case back in March that the federal government’s human capital enterprise needed “urgent attention.”

OPM accepted or conditionally accepted nearly all recommendations from the academy. It had six months to respond to NAPA’s report and submit its findings and plans to Congress, which it did on Monday.

A steering committee of OPM senior officials, along with seven working groups of agency staff, analyzed the NAPA recommendations and developed ways to respond to them. The agency also solicited feedback from the Office of Management and Budget, General Services Administration and its customer agencies, OPM said.

The groups met multiple times to develop “scenario-based action plans,” which detail the actions, owners and resources needed to implement NAPA’s recommendations, OPM said.

Those details informed OPM’s new, four-strategic plan, as well as a series of high-level estimates of resources the agency believes are necessary to carry out the recommendations.

“The NAPA study unequivocally affirms the need for a strong, independent, and well-resourced OPM,” Kiran Ahuja, the agency’s director, said Monday in a statement. “Our response demonstrates our broad agreement and deep engagement with the study’s findings, as well as our commitment to many of the policy changes and financial investments it lays out for OPM to continue serving as the one, indispensable partner for federal agencies and their strategic human capital needs.”

“Taken together, the NAPA study and our response demonstrate a clear path for OPM to deliver on its charge, now and well into the future,” she added.

OPM “firmly agrees” with the role NAPA described in its report, one where it serves as independent, forward-leaning human capital agency and steward of merit system principles.

In some cases, OPM said it’s already begun to implement the academy’s recommendations.

NAPA, for example, recommended a stronger role for the Chief Human Capital Officers Council, whose influence had fallen by the wayside during the confusion over the previous administration’s proposed OPM-GSA merger.

OPM reassumed control over the council and reinstated monthly meetings earlier this year. It also created an executive committee as a way to strengthen the panel, and CHCOs have formed working groups on the future of work, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility and the council’s organization, the agency said Monday.

OPM is also currently assessing its own internal capacity, with the goal of potentially reorganizing the agency to better implement its four-year strategic vision.

Implementing other NAPA recommendations, however, will take resources and attention from Congress, OPM said.

The agency, for example, detailed a broad vision for modernizing its IT, which includes everything from expanding the quality of federal human capital data and improving retirement customer service, to transforming USAJobs.gov and moving the OPM website to a cloud-hosted platform.

OPM categorized IT modernization resources as a “very high” investment, which it estimated at $50 million or more.

The agency also said it agreed with NAPA recommendation that it should offer more training, policy interpretation and other programs to its customers free of charge, although OPM does offer some no-fee services currently.

The agency said it envisions a “seamless customer and intermediary experience across OPM’s policy, service, and oversight functions.”

But to create that experience, OPM will need additional appropriations from Congress to keep the agency running, the agency said.

This story will be updated.