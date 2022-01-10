On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Correction: Intelligence-Foreign Interference story

NOMAAN MERCHANT
January 10, 2022 4:36 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published December 23, 2021, about delays in creating a U.S. foreign malign influence center, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Iran sponsored an email campaign intended to intimidate Democratic-leaning voters into supporting former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. In a report published in March by President Joe Biden’s administration, intelligence officials assessed Iran sponsored the emails and took other measures to exacerbate divisions in the U.S. and try to undercut Trump’s reelection prospects.

