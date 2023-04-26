On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 27: Innovations in the Federal Market – Part 1

April 26, 2023 7:52 am
On this episode of Accelerating Government, host Dave Wennergren talks with some of the winners of ACT-IAC’s 2023 Innovation Awards.

Guests:

Dr. Sean Oliver, Senior Physicist at the Quantum Sensing Group of the Emerging Engineering and Physical Sciences Department at MITRE.

Dr. Kenny Gross, Senior Distinguished Engineer, AI Solutions Architect and Researcher with the System Dynamics Characterization and Control Laboratory at Oracle’s San Diego Physical Sciences Research Center.

 Additional Resources:

Register for the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference

Register for the ACT-IAC Health Innovation Summit

Learn more about ACT-IAC and the ACT-IAC Innovation Awards

      
