Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 28: Innovations in the Federal Market – Part 2

May 26, 2023 8:08 am
On this episode, host Dave Wennergren talks with more winners of ACT-IAC’s 2023 Innovation Awards and a leading industry voice on innovation.

Guests:

Eric Hackathorn, senior developer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Global Systems Lab in Boulder, Colorado.

Rafael de Ameller, NOAA Environmental Visualization Laboratory Lead, I.M. Systems Group Inc.

Juan Pablo Hurtado, NOAA Environmental Visualization Lab, I.M. Systems Group, Inc.

Todd Hager, vice president at Macro Solutions and Industry Chair for the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology Community of Interest.

Additional Resources:

Register for the ACT-IAC Health Innovation Summit

Learn more about ACT-IAC and the ACT-IAC Innovation Awards

 

      
