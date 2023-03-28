On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 26: Tech & DEIA Opportunities

March 28, 2023 7:25 am
On this episode, we discuss DEIA efforts in government and some upcoming tech opportunities.

Guests:

Janice Underwood, Government-wide Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Personnel Management.

Gundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Executive Vice President of the American Council for Technology.

 Additional Resources:

To learn more about the Federal Tech Day 2023:  Federal Tech Day 2023 (vfairs.com)

Read the Government-wide DEIA Annual Report

Register for the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference 

Register for the ACT-IAC Climate Change Summit

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website

      
