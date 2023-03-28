Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 26: Tech & DEIA Opportunities

On this episode, we discuss DEIA efforts in government and some upcoming tech opportunities. Guests: Janice Underwood, Government-wide Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Personnel Management. Gundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Executive Vice President of the American Council for Technology. READ MORE

On this episode, we discuss DEIA efforts in government and some upcoming tech opportunities.

Guests :

Janice Underwood, Government-wide Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Personnel Management.

Gundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Executive Vice President of the American Council for Technology.

Additional Resources :

To learn more about the Federal Tech Day 2023: Federal Tech Day 2023 (vfairs.com)

Read the Government-wide DEIA Annual Report

Register for the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference

Register for the ACT-IAC Climate Change Summit

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website