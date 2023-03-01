On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 25: Climate Change

March 1, 2023 7:07 am
On this episode, we discuss technology efforts in support of the government’s climate change initiatives.

Guests:

Pete Tseronis, founder and CEO, Dots and Bridges LLC, former Department of Energy CTO, former Department of Education CTO and an industry Leader of the ACT-IAC Climate Change Working Group.

Vera Ashworth, chief of staff for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) CIO at the Department of Commerce and a Government Leader of the ACT-IAC Climate Change Working Group.

Amy Norgren Salfi, chief strategy officer at Excel Technologies, LLC and an industry Leader for the ACT-IAC Climate Change Working Group.

Darby Chellis Bade, vice president, EPA Programs and Executive Lead for Climate Change Initiatives at General Dynamics Information Technology, and an industry leader of the ACT-IAC Climate Change Working Group.

 

Additional Resources:

To register for the 2023 Climate Change Summit:  https://web.cvent.com/event/3dd428bd-5b84-4e7b-91b3-ba8689f0d8b6/summary

To register for the 2023 Shared Services Summit:   https://web.cvent.com/event/62a36576-da02-4b3f-875c-4e5eb01c8554/summary

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

Sustainability.gov website:  https://www.sustainability.gov/

Climate.gov website:  https://www.climate.gov/

EPA Sustainable Marketplace:  https://www.epa.gov/greenerproducts/recommendations-specifications-standards-and-ecolabels-federal-purchasing

      
