Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Trump administration’s recent dismissal of not one but two department level inspectors general isn’t sitting well in some quarters. Some say that, by statute, they report to Congress but not the White House. For analysis, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University.