Agency watchdogs get together on the issue that affects everyone, diversity and inclusion

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 16, 2021 12:45 pm
A new working group has arisen at the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, the collective of all the federal IG’s. The new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Work Group aims to make sure the IG offices’ workforces are sufficiently diverse. With what the work group will do and how it will operate, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the acting inspector general of the Education Department Sandra Bruce and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation IG Jay Lerner.

