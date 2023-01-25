Following IG report, Douglas Glenn no longer OPM’s CFO

Douglas Glenn is no longer serving as chief financial officer at the Office of Personnel Management, according to the agency’s website. The update to OPM’s listing of senior staff came just days after a Defense Department inspector general report found that Glenn had created an offensive work environment during his time serving as DoD’s second-in-command financial official. Erica Roach is now serving as acting CFO. Roach previously served as Deputy CFO at OPM. Federal News... READ MORE

Douglas Glenn is no longer serving as chief financial officer at the Office of Personnel Management, according to the agency’s website.

The update to OPM’s listing of senior staff came just days after a Defense Department inspector general report found that Glenn had created an offensive work environment during his time serving as DoD’s second-in-command financial official.

Erica Roach is now serving as acting CFO. Roach previously served as Deputy CFO at OPM.

Federal News Network reached out to multiple sources, but none could confirm whether Glenn’s removal from the top financial position was a permanent change, or if he was put on administrative leave.

“OPM is committed to creating a safe and professional workplace for all our employees. We expect those in management positions to uphold those values and lead with respect,” OPM spokeswoman Erikka Knuti told Federal News Network.

OPM declined to elaborate or provide any details on Glenn’s employment status.

The IG report published last week showed multiple substantiated claims that during his DoD tenure, Glenn used sexually suggestive and racially insensitive language, and violated the Pentagon’s policies against alcohol in the workplace.

The report detailed multiple instances of Glenn using sexually charged comments to and in front of subordinates, as well as at least one instance of using the N-word in the workplace. The report also noted that Glenn violated the Pentagon’s alcohol policy by keeping wine and distilled spirits in his office, and occasionally drinking with coworkers after business hours.

The IG had forwarded its findings to the OPM administrator for “appropriate action.” At the time, an OPM spokesperson said the agency was aware of the report and reviewing it.

Glenn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Federal News Network regarding the staff update on OPM’s website. At the time of the IG report’s release, Glenn was reached via email but declined to comment.