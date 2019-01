Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Joanne Woytek, program manager for the NASA SEWP GWAC, and Marcus Fedeli, sales manager for Red River, regarding the current status of the popular contract.

Topics include:

the continued growing popularity of SEWP and the overall popularity of GWACs

how SEWP manages both vendor and federal customer relationships

education provided for both vendors and agencies

SEWPs ability to retain staff

SEWPs famous same-day tech-refresh

