This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Lee Frederiksen of Hinge Marketing to discuss Lee’s new book, The Visible Expert Revolution.

Topics discussed include:

What is a visible expert

The value of visible experts to a company

Steps to become a visible expert

Five styles of visible experts

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.