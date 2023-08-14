Trends in the government market

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of Information Solutions at Deltek, to discuss the latest Clarity Study.

Clarity is Deltek’s annual study on trends and contractors perspectives of the government market.

Topics discussed include:

Companies attitudes and mindsets toward the government market

How this impacts their various internal functional areas

The differences in government spending of=ver the past few years

...

READ MORE