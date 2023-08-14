Trends in the government market

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of Information Solutions at Deltek, to discuss the latest Clarity Study.
This week on
, host Mark Amtower is joined by Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of Information Solutions at Amtower Off Center Deltek, to discuss the latest Clarity Study.
Kevin Plexico, SVP, Information Solutions, Deltek
Clarity is Deltek’s annual study on trends and contractors perspectives of the government market.
Topics discussed include:
Companies attitudes and mindsets toward the government market
How this impacts their various internal functional areas
The differences in government spending over the past few years
How DEI is impacting the market
Potential changes in the 8(a) program
The large opportunities, Alliant 3, OASIS+, SEWP VI and other large contracts impacting the flow of business opportunities
