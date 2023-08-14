On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trends in the government market

August 14, 2023
This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of Information Solutions at Deltek, to discuss the latest Clarity Study.

Kevin Plexico, SVP, Information Solutions, Deltek

Clarity is Deltek’s annual study on trends and contractors perspectives of the government market.

Topics discussed include:

  • Companies attitudes and mindsets toward the government market
  • How this impacts their various internal functional areas
  • The differences in government spending of=ver the past few years
  • How DEI is impacting the market
  • Potential changes in the 8(a) program
  • The large opportunities, Alliant 3, OASIS+, SEWP VI and other large contracts impacting the flow of business opportunities

 

