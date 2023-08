This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by fellow GovCon consultant Mike LeJeune of RSM Federal for a wide ranging discussion on branding and marketing in GovCon.

Topics include:

Defining your market niche

Being able to enunciate your market position in 90 seconds or less

Why your capabilities statement is not etched in stone

The power of social media in GovCon

Staying on the radar

