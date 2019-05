(This show originally aired on January 21, 2019)



This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed Robert Shea, host of FedHeads and a principal at Grant Thornton and Kurt Schneid, executive producer at Brand Ready Media on the re-emergence of podcasts as a viable marketing tool.

Topics include:

why podcasts have become more popular, including ease of use and mobility

the cost of entry for podcasting

how to leverage podcasts to build brand

information as bite-size chunks

