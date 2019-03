(This show originally aired on December 10, 2018)



Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Lee Frederiksen, managing partner of Hinge Marketing on the elements and activities of being a subject matter expert.

The discussion revolves around a newly released study, “Inside the Buyer’s Brain”.

Topics include:

the difficulty in maintaining brand equity and awareness for SMEs

how SMEs are found by clients and prospects

what buyers are looking for when they hire SMEs

how more buyers are placing importance on retaining SMEs

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.