This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed Aaron Heffron, president of Market Connections regarding the recently released Federal Media and Marketing Study. This year the study took a deeper dive into the daily lives of feds regarding their media consumption habits.

Topics included:

What they listen to and read when they wake up, and before they leave for work;

AM drive time media consumed;

Do they or can they consume media at work — the answer is “yes”;

The social “lunch” hour;

Afternoon drive time media;

What media is cooking at home in the evening; and finally,

Live events and webinars- latest stats.

