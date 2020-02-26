Expert advice on picking the right event

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews events expert David Powell, CEO of the Federal Business Council, regarding various types of events and how they are key in relationship building in GovCon.
Topics discussed include:
developing your criteria for event selection and participation
the pedigree of the event producer
what level of participation should you/your company have (attend, exhibit, sponsor, etc)
how events can solidify the relationship between buyer and seller
the various types of events (networking, association, conferences, tabletops, etc)
