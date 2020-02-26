Expert advice on picking the right event

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews events expert David Powell, CEO of the Federal Business Council, regarding various types of events and how they are key in relationship building in GovCon.

Topics discussed include:

developing your criteria for event selection and participation

the pedigree of the event producer

what level of participation should you/your company have (attend, exhibit, sponsor, etc)

how events can solidify the relationship between buyer and seller

the various types of events (networking, association, conferences, tabletops, etc)

issues with travel time in D.C.-area based events

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.