Expert advice on picking the right event

February 26, 2020 5:25 pm
 
This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews events expert David Powell, CEO of the Federal Business Council, regarding various types of events and how they are key in relationship building in GovCon.

Topics discussed include:

Group photo of Powell and Amtower
David Powell & Mark Amtower
  • developing your criteria for event selection and participation
  • the pedigree of the event producer
  • what level of participation should you/your company have (attend, exhibit, sponsor, etc)
  • how events can solidify the relationship between buyer and seller
  • the various types of events (networking, association, conferences, tabletops, etc)
  • issues with travel time in D.C.-area based events

