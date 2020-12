Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower discussed the new administration transition with Attain’s Chief Technology Officer Simon Szykman. He spent 19 years in the federal government at several agencies, ending up as chief information officer of the Commerce Department before moving to the private sector.

Topics discussed include: