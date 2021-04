Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed serial entrepreneur Shirley Collier, president of Scale2Market.

Collier has started and sold four IT companies in the GovCon community. The discussion revolved around how small companies can position themselves for acquisition.

Topics include: