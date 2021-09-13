On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
When it comes to artificial intelligence, a mind is a terrible thing to waste

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 13, 2021 12:42 pm
In a bid to sure no brainpower is overlooked, the Army has established research partnerships with historically black and minority-serving colleges and universities. The topics are artificial intelligence and machine learning. With details on how the initiative works and what the Army hopes to get, the outreach program manager at the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Research Laboratory , Dr. Val Emery, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

