On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Benefits

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Nicole Ogrysko@nogryskoWFED
November 16, 2021 8:45 am
4 min read
      

Some same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees and retirees will have another shot at earning survivor benefits from the federal government, the Office of Personnel Management announced this week.

A new notice, scheduled for publication in the Federal Register Wednesday, describes how widows who meet a specific set of criteria can apply for federal survivor benefits that they were previously ineligible for or, in some cases, denied.

Under the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) and the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), a widow must have been married to a federal employee or annuitant at least nine months before the employee or retiree’s death in order to be eligible for survivor benefits.

But provisions under the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and now unconstitutional state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage made meeting that requirement a challenge for some widows, individuals who perhaps could have met the eligibility criteria had they been able to marry.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

The Supreme Court in 2013 since struck down the DOMA provision that allowed the federal government to treat same-sex marriages differently from opposite-sex marriages for the purposes of granting federal benefits.

But that decision, United States v. Windsor, didn’t address the constitutionality of laws in certain states that did not recognize same-sex marriage. The Supreme Court eventually struck down those laws and declared them unconstitutional in 2015 through United States v. Obergefell.

Now moving forward, OPM will allow widows of same-sex spouses to apply or resubmit an application for federal survivor benefits.

“OPM will deem the nine-month marriage requirement satisfied, notwithstanding the actual duration of the marriage, to provide affected applicants with benefits they could have obtained had they been permitted to marry earlier in their states of residence,” the notice reads.

Applicants for federal survivor benefits must show they were in a same-sex marriage with a deceased employee or annuitant — and that they would have been eligible to receive those benefits but for the nine-month marriage eligibility requirement.

In addition, applicants must show they were married to the deceased employee or annuitant before June 26, 2013, the date the Supreme Court issued the Windsor decision, or within one year after that decision, OPM said.

In situations where the couples lived in a state that prohibited same-sex marriage, applicants who can show they were married to the deceased employee or annuitant within one year after June 26, 2015, the date of the Obergefell decision, are also eligible.

In addition, OPM will allow affected widows who were married to a deceased annuitant after retirement — but who couldn’t previously show the retiree had elected a survivor annuity benefit on the applicant’s behalf within two years marriage as required —another chance to submit documentation.

        Read more: Benefits

Applicants in these circumstances can submit evidence to OPM “showing that the annuitant intended to elect a survivor annuity for the applicant, and that but for the provisions under DOMA and/or state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage, the annuitant would have timely elected a survivor annuity on the applicant’s behalf,” the notice reads. “OPM will consider any documentary evidence for this purpose, either in its own files or submitted by the applicant, that shows that the annuitant attempted to elect a survivor annuity for the applicant through correspondence with OPM.”

Affected individuals can apply or resubmit an application for death benefits to OPM by finding the appropriate form at the agency’s website.

OPM’s decision applies to widows seeking federal survivor benefits in a set of highly specific circumstances. But for those who are impacted, the implications are potentially significant.

Patricia Rolfingsmeyer, the widow of a former U.S. Postal Service employee, applied for a survivor annuity after her spouse died in February 2014.

Rolfingsmeyer and Tina Sammons, the former Postal employee, had been together and in a formalized relationship for more than 15 years, according to court documents. They married in Maryland, one of several states that had begun to allow same-sex marriage in 2013, later that year in November.

Sammons died a few months later in February 2014.

OPM denied Rolfingsmeyer’s application in 2016, because she didn’t meet the nine-month marriage requirement necessary to receive federal survivor benefits, the agency said at the time.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rolfingsmeyer appealed the OPM decision to the Merit Systems Protection Board. When MSPB denied her appeal, she challenged the decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit.

In an amicus brief on her behalf, the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund said OPM had previously relied on unconstitutional state laws to deny Rolfingsmeyer access to federal survivor benefits.

The case had been pending for much of 2020 until this past June, when both parties agreed not to pursue further litigation, according to the court docket. The parties issued a stipulation of dismissal, and the court dismissed the appeal over the summer.

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits.

Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)FILE - In this March 19, 2020, file photo, a face mask lies on the ground outside the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, Ill. Burgeoning coronavirus outbreaks at this and other nursing homes in Washington, New Jersey and elsewhere are laying bare the risks of the industry’s long-running problems, including a struggle to control infections and a staffing crisis that relies on poorly paid aides who can't afford to stay home sick. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

    Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

    Benefits Read more
    Getty Images/iStockphoto/Minerva Studio

    Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

    Benefits Read more
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Default on your federal student loans and the government can take up to 15 percent of each paycheck to satisfy your debt. The Education Department can also withhold federal benefits like tax returns and Social Security payments. Garnishment is an effective tool to recoup unpaid loans, private collection agencies enlisted by the Education Department took in over $841.6 million via wage garnishment in the 2018 fiscal year, but it inflicts serious financial strain on borrowers who are already struggling. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

    OPM offers up details on new emergency paid leave for federal employees

    Benefits Read more
Related Topics
All News Benefits civil service retirement system Federal Employees Retirement System Office of Personnel Management Pay & Benefits same-sex marriage survivor benefits Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Comments

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 15, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.4634 0.0027 4.85%
L 2025 12.2524 0.0031 8.89%
L 2030 43.6429 0.0152 11.31%
L 2035 13.1515 0.0047 12.31%
L 2040 49.9379 0.0195 13.33%
L 2045 13.7207 0.0055 14.19%
L 2050 30.1483 0.0133 15.08%
L 2055 14.9715 0.0121 18.41%
L 2060 14.9714 0.0121 18.41%
L 2065 14.9712 0.012 18.41%
G Fund 16.7046 0.0023 1.12%
F Fund 20.8016 -0.0677 -1.44%
C Fund 70.5550 0.003 24.02%
S Fund 89.9948 -0.1689 17.73%
I Fund 39.9954 0.1237 11.23%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn