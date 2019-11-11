U.S. Internal Revenue Service: a conversation with Tom Brandt

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are benefits of pursuing enterprise risk management? How can risk management enhance agency decision-making? What is the mission of the Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM)? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with our very special guest, Tom Brandt, Chief Risk Officer, at the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Tom Brandt has served as the IRS’s Chief Risk Officer since 2014, leading the enterprise risk management program and enabling the identification, prioritization, evaluation and mitigation of key risks to achieving the IRS mission. Previously, Tom was the Director of Planning and Research in the IRS’s Large Business and International Division, with responsibility for the Division’s workload selection and risk identification processes, and development of the annual compliance plan. In 2016, Tom served as the Head of the Tax Administration Unit at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France where he led the work of the Forum on Tax Administration (FTA), a unique body that brings together the leaders of tax administrations from 50 countries to enhance tax administration around the world. Tom has also provided tax administration advisory and capacity building assistance to numerous tax administrations through projects of the International Monetary Fund and OECD. Tom began federal service in 1994 as a Presidential Management Intern.

