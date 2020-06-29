Center for Strategic Foresight: a conversation with Steve Sanford

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.
ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:
What is strategic foresight? How can it enhance decision-making? What is the mission of the Center for Strategic Foresight at the U.S. Government Accountability Office? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Steve Sanford, Director, GAO’s Center for Strategic Foresight.
LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
GUEST BIOGRAPHY:
Director, Center for Strategic Foresight
GAO
Stephen Sanford is a strategy and technology professional with more than two decades of service in the government and corporate sectors in the United States and Europe.
Stephen is currently responsible for strategic planning and foresight programs at the U.S. Government Accountability Office in Washington and serves as Director of GAO’s Center for Strategic Foresight. He led GAO’s technology assessment on artificial intelligence for the U.S. Congress and oversees development of GAO’s quadrennial strategic plan for serving Congress.
He speaks frequently with U.S. and international audiences on how new technology and emerging trends will transform government, business, and society.
Stephen holds a BA in English from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA with distinction from INSEAD.
This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.