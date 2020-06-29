Center for Strategic Foresight: a conversation with Steve Sanford

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

What is strategic foresight? How can it enhance decision-making? What is the mission of the Center for Strategic Foresight at the U.S. Government Accountability Office? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Steve Sanford, Director, GAO’s Center for Strategic Foresight.

Director, Center for Strategic Foresight

GAO