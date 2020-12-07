This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC)? How is it working to prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement of the 2.6 trillion coronavirus relief funds. How is it using partnerships and collaboration to meet its mission? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Bob Westbrooks, Executive Director, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Robert A. Westbrooks was appointed Executive Director of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) on April 27, 2020. Mr. Westbrooks has spent 26 years in public service focusing on accountability and anti-fraud activities, serving the last 5 years as Inspector General for the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation conducting independent oversight, audits, and investigations to help protect the retirement benefits of 35 million American workers and retirees.

Mr. Westbrooks is an attorney, certified public accountant, certified internal auditor, certified information systems auditor, and spent 21 years as a federal criminal investigator. From 2016 to 2020, Mr. Westbrooks served as chair of the Professional Development Committee of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) and as a member of the CIGIE Executive Council. He is a frequent speaker and author on the topics of oversight, enterprise risk management, and leadership.