GSA’s Shive elevated to new CIO Council role

April 24, 2020 7:30 am
 
David Shive, the General Services Administration’s chief information officer, is the new vice chairman of the CIO Council.

The council named Shive to this new, additional role on April 22. He replaced former Justice Department CIO Joe Klimavicz, who retired from federal service in February. Klimavicz joined KPMG in March as managing director in its practice advising federal agencies on how to deal with such technology challenges as moving their operations to the cloud and fending off cyber attackers.

David Shive is GSA’s CIO and now the new vice chairman of the CIO Council.

“Congratulations to Dave Shive as the new CIO Council vice-chairman.  Dave has been a leader on the council for past years and we are very excited to have his expanded leadership in the CIO community,” said Suzette Kent, federal CIO, in a statement.

Along with being GSA’s CIO for five years, Shive also was the co-chairman of the council’s Services, Strategy and Infrastructure Committee, which focused on IT acquisition and infrastructure initiatives including the implementation of the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA), Technology Business Modernization (TBM) standards and shared services.

The other co-chairmen of the committee are Rajive Mathur, Social Security Administration CIO, and Stuart McGuigan, State Department CIO.

Additionally, Shive represented the council in other executive areas, including with the Chief Human Capital Officers and on workforce issues.

As vice chairman, Shive will provide on the ground feedback and insights about how policies and initiatives could impact agencies. The role has traditionally has helped bridge the political and career technology managers.

Klimavicz was vice chairman since May 2018, and before him Luke McCormack and Richard Spires, both Department of Homeland Security CIOs, and Dave Wennergren, deputy CIO at the Defense Department, also served in the role.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. Follow @jmillerWFED

