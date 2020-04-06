House allows staffers to introduce bills via secure email amid coronavirus pandemic

The House, after some initial reluctance, is taking steps for members and their staff to work remotely more easily during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, House staff must electronically submit floor documents, including bills, resolutions, cosponsors and extensions of remarks, to a “dedicated and secure email system,” rather than hand-delivering hard copies to the Speaker’s lobby or to Democrat and Republican cloakrooms.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in a “Dear Colleagues” letter sent Monday, said the upcoming rules change reflects talks with the House Rules and Administration committees, as well as the Office of the Clerk and the Office of the Parliamentarian.

“During this time of crisis, House leadership and institutional staff continue to examine all possible steps to protect the health and safety of Members and our staffs, so that we are best able to serve our constituents,” Pelosi wrote.

Advertisement

The House will accept electronic submissions when it holds pro forma sessions, as well as 15 minutes before and after each session. This week, the House will hold sessions this Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and Friday at 9 a.m.

The House Clerk’s office will send members and staff detailed guidance on how to proceed with online submissions.

The temporary rules change will remain in effect through April 19, although Pelosi said that the House might extend those deadlines “if continued disruption of House operations remains necessary due to the pandemic.”

Pelosi said the House would resume normal practice for floor submissions “once the House returns full-time to the Capitol for regular business.”

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.