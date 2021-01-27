On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Congress

A modern Congress will need new technology, ways of thinking

By Tom Temin
January 27, 2021 9:04 am
When the dust settled, literally, in the Capitol Building, the same old Congress was still there – with its partisanship and old fashioned modes of working. One local institution wants to help the beleaguered Congress with several 21st Century strategies. And as Congress seeks to modernize itself – or at least some members and think-tankers hope it does – it will inevitably hit the need for an infusion of contemporary technology. But that will be a hard buy and a hard sell to industry. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Lorelei Kelly, the director of Congressional Modernization at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation, about it.

