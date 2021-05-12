On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New Senate sergeant at arms describes long-term security issues following Jan. 6

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
May 12, 2021 9:09 am
Talk about walking into a tough situation. Before the shattered windows were swept up in the January attack on the Capitol, the sergeants at arms of both the House and Senate, and the chief of the Capitol Police were all gone. Solving the long-term security issues for the Capitol falls to a new crew. For one view of what’s ahead, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to one member of that crew, the new Senate Sergeant at Arms Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson.

